LAYTON — Police say a man involved in a motorcycle crash in Layton on Monday has died. 

Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that 57-year-old David Hackett died Wednesday night from injures sustained in a motorcycle crash on Main Street in Layton. 

Police were called to the scene of a crash at 12:27 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Main Street and Antelope Drive, Layton Police Lt. Alex Davis told the Standard-Examiner on Monday afternoon. 

The motorcyclist, now known to be Hackett, reportedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle in the northbound lanes of the road, Davis said. Hackett, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a "significant" head injury.

Hackett was taken to the nearby Davis Hospital before he was flown via LifeFlight helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

