LAYTON — A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash in Layton.
Police were called to the scene of a crash at 12:27 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Main Street and Antelope Drive, according to Layton Police Lt. Alex Davis.
A motorcyclist reportedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle in the northbound lanes of the road, Davis said. The man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a "significant" head injury.
The man was taken to the nearby Davis Hospital before he was flown via LifeFlight helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. He was last known to be in critical condition, Davis said.
The man's name has not been released by police as of Monday afternoon.