HARRISVILLE — Police have released the name of a man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday in Harrisville.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Ogden man Tre Xavier Jones-Scott, according to Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson.
The crash took place Friday around 9 p.m. near 695 N. Washington Blvd., according to a Facebook post from the department.
A car was driving in the southbound lanes of Washington and Jones-Scott was walking east across the street when he was hit. Jones-Scott died at the scene, according to police.
Police say there was no crosswalk and the area was poorly lit. They added that bad weather was also a contributing factor in the crash.
A preliminary investigation by police indicated that alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.
However, the crash is still under investigation, Wilson said.