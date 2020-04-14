OGDEN — Construction has begun on a nearly $7 million overhaul of 20th Street through east-central Ogden.
Ogden City is widening the road between Washington Boulevard and Quincy Avenue, a project that will improve intersections and sidewalks there, as well as change the street's grade so it matches the elevation of its cross streets.
The Ogden City Council approved the use of $1.9 million in city capital improvement funds for the project late last year. Before that, the Weber Area Council of Governments supplied a $1.8 million grant for the project, and $2.8 million in State Transportation Improvement Program funds were also put toward the project, according to council documents.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the east-west collector road is in need of major repair. The reconstruction project will allow for increased use in the future, he added, and will immediately improve traffic flow.
The project will also include new traffic signals at the Monroe Boulevard intersection, a pedestrian crossing signal at the Madison Avenue intersection and a traffic signal at the southeast corner of the Washington Boulevard intersection.
Anderson also said the project is the first step in a plan to connect Madison Avenue at 20th Street to the Ogden River near Park Lane. The city’s bicycle master plan called for a buffered bike lane on Madison Avenue, which would traverse through the city cemetery and connect to the Ogden River Parkway.
Crews have been performing utility work on the road since the beginning of the year. According to a project brief from the city's website, about 4,500 feet of new storm drain line will be installed, with about 5,500 feet of culinary water line and 2,100 feet of sanitary sewer replaced and constructed.
The project is part of an ongoing city effort for the continual upgrade of the most severely deficient streets in Ogden. Funds for various road reconstruction projects are identified by Ogden’s Engineering and Public Ways and Parks divisions and are allocated each year based on the most seriously deteriorated streets. If deemed appropriate by the engineering department, roads that have not been identified in previous years, due to unforeseen circumstances, can be funded.
Anderson said the 20th Street project is scheduled to be finished by November.
Residents with questions or concerns the project should call 801-252-6703 or email 20thstreetproject@wcecengineers.com with “subscribe” in the subject line.