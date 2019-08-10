OGDEN — Two new bus routes will begin on Sunday in Weber County.
The Utah Transit Authority announced Friday that changes and additions will be made to bus routes in all six counties that have bus services.
Among the many new or changing routes is the addition of a trolley, dubbed Route 601, that will take riders of UTA's FrontRunner to various locations in downtown Ogden.
The trolley route would leave the Ogden Intermodal Transit Center and travel around the downtown area, including areas of Historic 25th Street, Grant Avenue and Washington Boulevard, among other streets.
As proposed in April, the growing town of West Haven will have their first ever bus route with the implementation of a flex route, named F620.
While the exact routes were not immediately available in the press release from UTA, the then-proposed route made public in April. The F620 route would connect UTA's FrontRunner stations in Ogden and Roy.
From Ogden, the 8.5-mile route goes west along 21st Street to 1900 West, where it then goes south. It turns back east on 2550 South, then follows Midland Drive to 4000 South, then heads east toward the Roy FrontRunner station, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
Other changes to UTA bus routes include increased services to routes in Salt Lake City and new routes to the tech corridor in Lehi, according to the release.
To check and see if your bus route has changed, check out UTA's website at www.rideuta.com.