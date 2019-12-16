SYRACUSE — The transportation department will no longer build a pedestrian bridge over a portion of Syracuse’s Bluff Road trail that will be bisected by the West Davis Corridor.
As was stipulated in the state’s Environmental Impact Statement for the 19-mile, $750 million future highway, the Utah Department of Transportation planned to build a pedestrian structure over the trail near Bluff Road and 1000 West, where the highway is scheduled to be built.
But Ivan Hartle, UDOT‘s director of financial programming, said discussions with city of Syracuse have yielded a different plan. UDOT will now reroute the popular western Davis County trail, connecting it to a future overpass that will be built on the WDC.
Hartle said the new option will deliver the same level of operation for both the trail and roadway system as the EIS proposal. The new alternative will also save the state from having to build and maintain a standalone pedestrian structure. Hartle said Syracuse, the Wasatch Front Regional Council and UDOT have all concurred eliminating the pedestrian bridge is the best solution for the trail.
A cooperative agreement between UDOT and Syracuse that was signed last month requires the state to pay for the work, which will cost a little more than $916,000. Syracuse will be required to maintain the newly built portion of the trail.
UDOT expects construction on the WDC begin in the spring of 2021. The road will begin in Farmington, connecting with Interstate 15 and the Legacy Parkway at Glovers Lane before terminating at 1800 North in West Point. The new freeway alternative will connect to existing state highways and city streets through six new interchanges.
The state is wrapping up right-of-way acquisitions for the road and construction preparation is happening in some areas. Since 2005, UDOT has purchased dozens of properties along several proposed routes that were identified in a 2001 study of the future highway. The WDC project team has also reviewed the project’s Environmental Impact Statement and is updating noise studies, impact analyses, and other mitigation efforts. The state will make the updated information available to the public in the coming weeks.