Less than five months after completion of a major upgrade to the North Ogden Divide that forced its closure for about a month, the road closed once again on Monday for additional unexpected work.
It should reopen soon, though, by Wednesday or Thursday, officials think.
"We were not expecting it and yes, it is disappointing," said Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins.
The discovery of groundwater seeping through the roadway west of the Liberty area around Chicken Creek — the eastern side of the winding, mountainous roadway — spurred the unexpected closure. That's downhill from a section of roadway that received attention as part of the upgrade over the summer, which cost nearly $2 million and focused on addressing water drainage problems and more.
But the issue isn't the fault of the contractor, Granite Construction of Watsonville, California. Rather, Gary Myers, the Weber County engineer, pointed his finger at the fickle, hard-to-predict nature of groundwater. "The problem with groundwater is it's kind of hard to contain," Myers said.
As part of the fix, county crews will cut through the new asphalt and install a drainage pipe below the problem area, necessitating the closure of the North Ogden Divide. The work should cost only $4,000-$5,000, Jenkins estimated. And Granite Construction actually finished the larger upgrade below the bid price, so leftover funds from that effort should be enough to cover the cost, Myers thinks.
According to the last change order for the project, from last August, the North Ogden Divide project price tag came in at $1.89 million, below Granite Construction's $1.98 million bid for the work. As part of Granite Construction's effort, drainage systems were installed at 17 spots to better move rainwater and snowmelt away from the road, retaining walls were added to better support it and shoulders were widened in some sections, among other things. Different segments all along the 4.5-mile roadway linking North Ogden and the Liberty area received attention.
The presence of groundwater seepage poses a problem because if it freezes on the roadway surface, it can create slick, dangerous driving conditions, according to Myers. Moreover, left unaddressed, the seepage would likely cause continued damage to the roadway.
Given the geography of the roadway, along the edge of a mountain, the North Ogden Divide is a difficult stretch of asphalt to maintain. "It's just a hard road," Jenkins said.