OGDEN — Motorists who traverse the North Ogden Divide and hikers who use the Ben Lomond Trailhead as their launching point will have to find alternatives.
Much of the curvy, mountainous roadway will be closed for the bulk of June to accommodate a range of upgrades. More specifically, about 4.5 miles of the road closed starting Monday from the North Ogden Lookout Point uphill from North Ogden further east to around Chicken Creek near Liberty. It's tentatively scheduled to remain off-limits to the public until June 27, when it should reopen, though some work will continue after that.
"At some point, you have to do maintenance and stuff and it requires a little bit of inconvenience," said Gary Myers, the Weber County engineer. The two-lane road is narrow, with a steep fall off on one side, and aside from making the work easier for the contractor handling the project, the closure is meant as a safety precaution for motorists.
Accordingly, those driving between the Ogden Valley and the Ogden area will have to temporarily use State Road 39, which cuts through Ogden Canyon, or Trappers Loop. Hikers won't be able to access the Ben Lomond Trailhead, a starting point for trails to Ben Lomond Peak and other points, at least for a time.
Likewise, access to the Bonneville Shoreline Trail near North Ogden Lookout Point will be restricted during the project, though work on the western portion of the roadway should finish before June 27.
The $1.98 million project, the most comprehensive upgrade to the North Ogden Divide since the late 2000s, calls for a range of improvements. Among the key elements of the work will be the addition of storm drain crossings spanning the road, installation of catch basins to gather water, installation of a retaining wall on the east side of the road section and road resurfacing. Significantly, the work will improve flow of drainage coming down the mountain, preventing erosion of the road and the banks beside it, while guardrails are to be placed in various locations.
Tametha Lewis, who lives in Liberty, suspects the change could result in congestion on S.R. 39 and Trappers Loop, creating a slower commute for those who travel back and forth between the Ogden Valley and the Ogden area.
Terry Hancock, co-owner of the Valley Market in Eden, said allowing for some traffic flow during construction would be ideal, either by keeping just one travel lane open or closing the road in the day and opening it back up in the night. But he understands. Roads officials had contemplated allowing for one lane of travel at times with a flagger guiding traffic, but by closing the roadway altogether, the project gets done sooner — the end of June instead of the second half of July, the earlier timeline.
"It's never a good time. Obviously, repairs and improvements need to be made," Hancock said.
A study of the North Ogden Divide commissioned by the county and publicly released last year identifies $6.82 million in needed upgrades to the roadway, big and small. The current project, though, won't address all the issues, including rockfall concerns or improvements to roadway geometry.
Granite Construction Co., headquartered in Watsonville, California, is the main contractor for the project.