North Ogden Divide under review as county eyes upgrades to steep mountain road
Dustin Kimbrough, engineer at Talisman Civil Consultants, records problem areas on the North Ogden Divide on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Weber County commissioners hired Talisman and another consultant to review conditions of the winding, mountainous road with an eye to upgrading it.

 BEN DORGER/Standard-Examiner

NORTH OGDEN — The North Ogden Divide will close completely on Tuesday. 

Paige Toll, from Weber County's Road Department, said the road will close from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 as county crews complete a paving project there.

Formally known as the North Ogden Canyon Road, the narrow and winding divide links North Ogden with the Upper Ogden Valley. A recent study commissioned by the county found that the roadway needs an estimated $3.28 million in fixes to address the most pressing problems and $6.82 million total, to address all the problems, big and small.

Poor pavement along a half-mile segment west of Liberty, where the road bends south, drainage issues and geometric issues are first priorities for the county to fix. Mitigating rockfall hazards, which is the most expensive issue to address, was also identified in the study.

