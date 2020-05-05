OGDEN — Improvements are coming to the North Ogden Divide, much of the work aimed at better moving water and snowmelt down the mountains around the roadway.
The work is to start May 18, according to Weber County officials, and finish in perhaps two months, sometime in the latter part of July. Though the winding, mountainous roadway connecting North Ogden and the Liberty area has gotten spot work over the years, the planned $1.98 million upgrade is the most comprehensive improvement plan since around the late 2000s, said Gary Myers, the Weber County engineer.
"It will definitely be better than it is now," he said.
The two-lane road is hardly Weber County's busiest, getting around 2,000 autos a day as of 2017, according to Utah Department of Transportation data. But given the sharp falloffs, it's perhaps one of the county's more treacherous and scenic roads.
Numerous sections scattered along the 4.7-mile stretch between the eastern outskirts of North Ogden and the Ogden Valley will get attention, according to Myers. Accordingly, there will be closures at times of the North Ogden Divide to accommodate the crews, with the public receiving notice ahead of time. At other times, he said, traffic going both directions will be reduced to one lane with crew members controlling the flow of autos.
Among the elements of the work will be the addition of storm drain crossings spanning the road, installation of catch basins to gather water, installation of retaining walls and road resurfacing, according to Tucker Weight, project manager. Weber County commissioners on April 28 awarded Granite Construction Co., headquartered in Watsonville, California, the $1.84 million contract to do the work while Stanley Consultants out of Salt Lake City received the $137,000 contract to oversee the project.
"A lot of it has to do with drainage, getting the water off the road to where it should be and not damaging the road," said Weight. Water and snowmelt flowing over the roadway can deteriorate it and cause erosion on the mountainside abutting the road, according to Myers.
Not within the scope of work are geometric changes to the twisting roadway or netting to addressing periodic rockfalls that are more prevalent on the western portion of the North Ogden Divide.
"That's kind of a challenge because you never know where rocks will fall," Myers said. However, he said existing shoulders are to be cleared, opening up space for falling rocks and creating areas where road crews can get to better remove them after they land.
A study of the North Ogden Divide commissioned by the county and publicly released last year identifies $6.82 million in needed upgrades to the roadway, big and small. Addressing the highest-priority items would cost around $3.28 million.
The current plans, however, won't touch everything. "We don't have near enough money to do everything that's on that list," Myers said. Whether additional work gets done in years to come depends on availability of funding.
Chief among the problems — the most costly to address, anyway — are poor pavement on an eastern segment of the roadway near the Liberty area and falling rocks along a segment on the western half of the roadway, according to the study. The study also noted conditions that can make traversing the road a white-knuckle experience.
“These conditions include steep grades, tight curves, high speeds, narrow lanes with minimal or no shoulders, lack of drainage ditches, rockfall hazards, potential roadway stability concerns and general pavement degradation,” the study reads.
A UDOT bridge rehabilitation project in the Ogden Canyon that had been scheduled for this year has been postponed, according to UDOT spokesman Zach Whitney. That project, when completed, will potentially require closures of State Road 39, which cuts through the canyon.
S.R. 39 and the North Ogden Divide are the key east-west transit points between the Ogden Valley and the Ogden-North Ogden area, and Weber County officials noted the UDOT postponement with relief. Doing the projects in different timeframes eliminates the possibility of both roadways being closed at the same time due to construction.