NORTH OGDEN — Rising property values don't just impact would-be home buyers.
They are also having an impact on street projects, driving up the cost of land needed to expand and widen roadways. Pleasant View sought an injection of an extra $1.34 million to buy land needed as part of the Skyline Drive project and now North Ogden needs another $1.15 million to acquire additional property for the ongoing 400 East widening project.
Citing "market rates and other things beyond North Ogden city's control," North Ogden City Attorney Jon Call told the Weber Area Council of Governments, or WACOG, in a letter last month that the estimated cost of the land needed for the plans exceeds the $2.85 million already allocated. Accordingly, city reps asked WACOG last week for around $900,000 of the $1.15 million in additional money needed, saying the city would supply the other $250,000.
Reps from WACOG, made up of elected leaders from around Weber County, recommended approval of the funding, according to Call. When received, the money would replenish funds the city pulled from other city sources to cover the costs.
As part of the 400 East project, the roadway — an extension of Washington Boulevard north of 2600 North — is being widened. It was three lanes with a travel lane going each way plus a center turn lane and it will get one additional travel lane going each direction as well as bicycle lanes heading north to 3000 North. Ultimately, the plan is to widen the roadway further north to 3300 North, though the segment north of 3000 North will likely require additional phases of work.
Along with the 400 East work, the four approaches to the Washington Boulevard-2600 North intersection are being widened as part of a Utah Department of Transportation project. All told, the two projects have an estimated price tag of $9.65 million to $10.05 million, not including the new right-of-way acquisition costs.
WACOG and Weber County commissioners approved the allocation of the $1.34 million needed for the Skyline Drive project, still in its initial stages. That project calls for development of roadway linking Interstate 15 and U.S. 89 to northern Pleasant View and northern North Ogden.