NORTH OGDEN — Around 80 trees are gone from 400 East in North Ogden as the long-awaited upgrade of the roadway and the busy 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection kick into gear.
Accordingly, get ready for a bit of pain before all is said and done.
“We expect construction delays and lane closures through most of the summer,” said Jon Call, the North Ogden city attorney. The 400 East work will probably extend into October while the intersection upgrade should be done more quickly, in early June, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
The work, meant to ease congestion caused by growing traffic, actually consists of two projects. UDOT is overseeing the widening of the four approaches to the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection, North Ogden’s busiest, which will give each approach two dedicated left-hand turn lanes to speed traffic flow. The city of North Ogden is overseeing the widening of 400 East just north of the intersection to 3000 North.
But Granite Construction is handling both and doing the projects in tandem, with the aim of completing the improvements “as seamlessly and efficiently as possible,” reads a UDOT statement. North Ogden has long waited for the project, actually to have been completed last year but delayed due to issues with acquisition of the needed right-of-way to permit expansion.
Work started in late February and perhaps the most notable change, at least as of early this week, is the closure of the eastern half of 400 East north of 2600 North to accommodate the planned widening of the road. About 80 trees were removed, according to Call, and portions of some of the yards on the eastern side of 400 East have already been dug up, along with existing asphalt, so they can eventually be turned into roadway. Some trees measured just 2-3 inches across while a few larger trees had to be removed because of root damage they would have sustained, probably taking them out anyway.
Portions of 25 parcels and one complete lot had to be acquired to allow for the widening of 400 East at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. The roadway, now three lanes with a travel lane going each way and a center turn lane, will get an additional lane of traffic in each direction as well as bicycle lanes for the half-mile stretch to Elberta Drive and 3000 North.
“The engineers did a good job (of) designing the road to keep the majority of the homes in place and meet the front setback standards for homes in North Ogden city,” Call said.
Still, the winnowing of traffic along 400 East to a more narrow section of roadway may slow things for travelers. Pleasant View Drive off the west side of 400 East will be closed at the spot for the duration of the project.
“There will be some lane restrictions, but not a significant closure,” Call said. Granite plans to keep the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection open during the project and maintain northbound and southbound traffic on 400 East, though there may be detours on some days.
Zach Whitney, a UDOT spokesman, said the intersection work is initially focused on the southeast corner, adjacent to a Wells Fargo bank location. Water and irrigation lines at the location are being removed and replaced. “As with many projects, utilities tend to be the first priority; we need to move those before we can begin widening work,” he said.
For now, cars may go in all directions at the intersection. In some instances, though, work crews may occupy shoulder areas of roadway, narrowing navigable lanes for autos. “Drivers should use extra caution when driving through work zones to ensure their safety and the safety of the crews working,” Whitney said.
The 400 East project has a price tag of $5.8 million to $6.2 million, including land-acquisition costs. The intersection upgrade will cost around $3.85 million.