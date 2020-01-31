NORTH OGDEN — The planned overhaul of the 2600 North-Washington Boulevard intersection in North Ogden should start in March, according to Jon Call, the city attorney.
Plans call for widening the approaches to the busy intersection and widening 2600 North east of the crossing and 400 East north of it to Elberta Drive. The long-anticipated project, with a $13.7 million price tag, aims to ease congestion at the intersection, North Ogden’s busiest.
Call said the work, to be overseen largely by the Utah Department of Transportation, should be done by late fall. Ahead of the launch of construction, the North Ogden City Council on Tuesday approved appropriating $850,000 for the project.
Overall, North Ogden will cover around $2.3 million worth of the work — for upgrades to 400 East, which is the northern extension of Washington Boulevard past 2600 North, and the 2600 North improvements heading east toward the North Branch library at 475 E. 2600 North.
The money will also cover the cost of shifting an entry off the south side of 2600 North to the Crossroads at North Ogden strip mall so it aligns with 450 East on the north side of the street.
UDOT will cover a chunk of project costs while additional funds have been funneled through the Weber Area Council of Governments and the Wasatch Front Regional Council.