OGDEN — Friday morning's wet weather caused a significant freeway crash in Weber County.
Utah Highway Patrol Corp. Chris Bishop said an R.C. Willey semitrailer jackknifed on northbound Interstate 15 sometime before 9 a.m. Friday. Bishop said the crash, which occurred near the 24th Street interchange in Ogden, caused serious delays on the freeway, but there were no injuries associated with the incident.
As of 10 a.m., northbound traffic on I-15 near milepost 343 was still significantly delayed. On Twitter, the Utah Department of Transportation said the far right lane was closed in the area. UDOT expects the lane closure and associated freeway delays to last until at least 11 a.m.