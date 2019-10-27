HUNTSVILLE — Northern Utah’s two alpine highways are set to close toward the end of next month, but the transportation department says the shutdown could come sooner than that.
State Road 65, the Big Mountain Highway, and S.R. 39, the Monte Cristo Highway, are scheduled to close for the winter on the weekend immediately following Thanksgiving.
The Monte Cristo Highway will close between milepost 37, just east of Huntsville near Ant Flat Road, and milepost 56 near Woodruff in Rich County.
The Big Mountain Highway will close between milepost 3, north of the Emigration Canyon turn-off in eastern Salt Lake County, and milepost 13, which is about two miles south of the East Canyon State Park in Morgan County.
In his weekly construction report, Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders said winter conditions could force the closures to happen sooner.
Due to their high elevations, the routes are subject to extremely heavy snowfall at a moment’s notice. The National Weather Service says high temperatures in and around Ogden will dip into the 30 degree range next week. The NWS also forecasts a chance of snow during the week.
Whenever the roads do close, Saunders said they will remain out of service until spring.
During the closures, motorists who would use the Monte Cristo Highway to pass the Monte Cristo summit should use either U.S. 89 through Logan Canyon, or a combination of Utah S.R. 16, Wyoming S.R. 89, Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 to access communities east and west of the highway.
Motorists who normally use The Big Mountain Highway should use I-84 and S.R. 66 from Morgan, or S.R. 65 from Interstate 84 at Henefer to access the East Canyon recreation area.
When open, the heavily traveled mountain passes are often used by outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
Saunders said the “extremely high cost” of winter maintenance and motorist safety concerns make the roads nearly impossible to keep open year round. The roads typically close from late November through May, but sometimes heavy snow forces the state to keep them closed longer. In 2011, the Monte Cristo Highway didn’t open until mid-July as extremely high snow levels remained throughout a cool spring. That year, off-highway snow depths reached 25 feet in some locations.
The state once considered keeping both roads open through the whole year, but a 2014 study found that costs associated with staff salaries, equipment, materials, fuel and roadway improvements outweighed potential benefits like travel time savings, community connections, recreational property access, safety and potential tax gains from development opportunities.