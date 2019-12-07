SALT LAKE CITY — The National Transportation and Safety Board has released a preliminary report outlining the facts surrounding a plane crash near Roy last month.
The report, made public Monday, included much of the details disclosed by law enforcement shortly after the crash, which occurred in the afternoon of Nov. 17. The airplane crashed around 3:52 p.m., according to the report, with two people aboard.
A commercial pilot and a student pilot were the two people aboard, with both suffering serious injuries in the crash. Family members identified one of the two inside as Bryce Ransom, a 32-year-old North Ogden resident. His family said Ransom suffered a number of broken bones and bruises to his heart and lungs, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
The report includes the flying conditions at the time of the crash, including that the visibility was clear that day. Another detail included in the report is that the plane caught fire after it had crashed into a billboard and fell to the ground, and the aircraft received “substantial” damage in the crash. Both the departure point and destination are listed as the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
Investigators also indicated in the report that they had obtained a video from a passing motorist that showed the airplane hitting the billboard and then falling to the ground.
The wreckage of the airplane was taken to a facility for examination, the report says. The NTSB did not travel to the scene of the crash, and the full investigation is ongoing. No possible explanation for the crash was included in the NTSB report.
Included in the report is the operator of the airplane, Axiom Aviation, even though FAA registration records show the plane is owned by Whitesands Financial Inc. and registered to an address in South Jordan.
The airplane that crashed is the same aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing on I-15 last May, where the plane clipped a car, but no injuries were reported.
Previous reports indicate that a flight instructor and a student were practicing touch-and-go landings when the plane lost power, causing the instructor to take control and land the plane on the freeway. A search of NTSB records show the agency did not prepare a report of the May 2018 incident.
The crash site is not far from the site of a 2017 plane crash that killed two Weber County couples.
On July 26, 2017, four were killed after their airplane crashed on I-15 near Riverdale. The crash claimed the lives of Perry and Sarah Huffaker, along with Layne and Diana Clarke; all four were Weber County residents. The four were departing the Ogden airport and on their way to West Yellowstone, Montana, when the aircraft crashed in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
The NTSB concluded its investigation into the crash and published a final report earlier this year. However, investigators could not find an official cause for the crash other than the pilot having issues during takeoff.