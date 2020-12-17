OGDEN — A project more than a decade and a half in the making, construction on Ogden's Bus Rapid Transit project is set to begin.
A pair of utility contracts finalized by the Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees on Wednesday have paved the way for work to start on the long-awaited, fixed transit route that will connect Ogden's downtown with the campuses of Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital.
The board approved agreements with CenturyLink and contractor Stacey and Witbeck that involve the relocation of utilities along the route. According to UTA board documents, the internet service provider, CenturyLink, will have to move more than a dozen separate utilities along the route. As for Stacey and Witbeck, the construction company will replace a large concrete pipe along the route that is part of the Pineview Irrigation system, install new storm drain infrastructure and demolish structures that must be removed to begin other utility relocations.
Janelle Robertson, UTA project manager, said the irrigation work needs to start immediately in order to be finished before the spring irrigation season starts in April.
Work associated with both contracts will begin along the BRT route immediately after the new year, Robertson said.
The BRT will provide a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, the university and the hospital. In May, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would contribute $65 million toward the $100 million project through a federal Small Starts grant. And on Thursday, the DOT announced it would contribute another $10.6 million to the project as part of the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants Program. The Ogden project was one of 41 selected for funding nationwide.
In a statement, FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said the grants will improve access to transit service but are also meant to address economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
According to the UTA project brief, stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction, several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital.
A fixed transit route through Ogden’s downtown to the university and the hospital has been discussed and studied for some 16 years. According to Ogden City Council documents, an Ogden/WSU transit study commenced in November 2004 — the first iteration of the project called for a streetcar system, an option that was deemed too expensive by the council more than three years ago.
"I'm excited to get this moving forward," UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook said Wednesday.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said the project will benefit Ogden's economy for years to come, spurring new development in the city along while providing a way to effectively transport large numbers of people between the city's downtown and the university and hospital.
UTA expects 3,300 riders on the first day of service, with ridership increasing as time goes by. Agency officials say the project should be up and running by August 2022, aligning with the fall start of school at WSU.