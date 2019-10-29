OGDEN — A Utah Department of Transportation project in the Ogden Canyon originally scheduled for Halloween will now take place on Sunday.
UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said State Route 39, the Ogden Canyon Highway, will be closed to all through traffic, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The road will be closed from Valley Drive in Ogden to its intersection with SR-158 at the Pineview Reservoir. Saunders said maintenance crews will complete important "cut-ditch" maintenance work prior to the winter season.
The wide ditches near the roadway will be cleared of the fallen rocks that tumble into, or are pushed into them throughout the year. The ditches will be deepened and widened to provide additional place for snow to be plowed off of the road during winter. Saunders said the turning and swinging movements of the equipment being used requires the roadway to be completely blocked.
Once the cut-ditch work is finished, crews will repaint all of the striping along the highway, Saunders said. The canyon road will reopen once the painting work is completed. Saunders said painting is weather dependent and could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. The National Weather Service forecasts Sunday to be clear with a high temperature near 50 degrees. The state originally planned to do the striping on Oct. 31, but pushed it back to combine it with the cut-ditch work.
Saunders said canyon residents will be allowed to access to their homes during this work, but no other travel will be allowed through canyon during the closure. Motorists traveling to and from the Ogden Valley should use SR-167, the Trappers Loop Highway, and Interstate 84, or other alternate routes like the North Ogden Divide.
Both UDOT and Ogden City will be working in the canyon in 2020 to finish projects that were delayed this year.
UDOT extended a nearly $6 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon into next year after a pre-construction inspection of a house located 30 feet from a bridge showed that the home’s foundation could be severely damaged from vibrations created during construction activities.
The state was forced to purchase the 112-year-old home, which is near the Gray Cliff Lodge. UDOT plans to demolish the house.
An Ogden City water metering project in the canyon will also be extended into 2020.