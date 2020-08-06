OGDEN — Here’s a heads up for motorists planning to travel through Ogden Canyon on Friday.
Crews will be working on a pair of bridges along State Road 39 that cross the Weber River in the canyon, resulting in a single lane of traffic at the locations and likely slowing travel. The concrete work on the two bridges, one near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, the other near Pineview Reservoir, will start at 7 a.m. Friday and should finish around 5 p.m.
“There will be one lane open with a flagger, so hopefully it won’t be impactful, but we want people to be able to plan ahead,” said Zach Whitney, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation.
Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes at each bridge in both directions, and UDOT asks motorist to exercise caution while going through the work areas.