OGDEN — A pair of full closures of the Ogden Canyon Road are scheduled to happen early next week.
Zach Whitney, senior communications manager with the Utah Department of Transportation, said that the canyon is set to close at 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and reopen at 6 a.m. the following mornings to allow for the construction and installation of a culinary water vault along the Ogden River.
Whitney said that during the work, State Route 39 will be closed from the mouth of the canyon to the site of the vault, which is near the Alaskan Inn. Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes. The project will also necessitate a temporary water shut off for the Hermitage Community in the canyon. The outage is set to take place from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Ogden City began installing culinary water vaults throughout the canyon in 2019 — a project that has involved excavating several sections of the canyon road. The city says the project will allow for better maintenance of its water system and better monitoring of water usage in the canyon.
Meanwhile, work continues on a UDOT project to replace the mid-canyon bridge, with the road restricted to one lane with alternating traffic taking turns traveling through the work zone. Speed limits are reduced through the canyon, Whitney said, and drivers should use caution when traveling through work zones. Real-time traffic conditions can be found at udot.utah.gov/traffic or by downloading the UDOT Traffic app.
The canyon road provides an important link between the Upper Ogden Valley and greater Ogden metro area. The road is heavily used by those seeking outdoor recreational opportunities at places like Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Pineview and Causey reservoirs and more.
The UDOT work in the Ogden Canyon Road is a continuation of a project that began two years ago. In spring 2019, UDOT began a bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon, set to completely replace one bridge and rebuild two others on the canyon road. The state has already performed significant overhauls of bridges located near the mouth of the canyon and at the far east end, near Pineview Reservoir, in 2019. A third bridge, which is being worked on now, is located near the Gray Cliff Lodge restaurant.
The mid-canyon bridge will be replaced with an improved bridge that is expected to last 75 years. Work will continue through the fall.