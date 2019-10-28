OGDEN — The Ogden Canyon Highway will likely be closed for a portion of the day on Halloween.
In his weekly construction report, Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders said the canyon road is scheduled to close from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Crews are set to paint stripe the road during the closure. Saunders said the work could be pushed back to a later date due to inclement weather conditions.
The National Weather Service says high temperatures in and around Ogden will dip into the 30 degree range next week. The NWS also forecasts a chance of snow during the week.
Saunders said no traffic will be allowed in or out of the canyon until after the project is completed. Motorists should use alternate routes like the North Ogden Divide, Interstate 84 and State Road 167, the Trappers Loop Highway.
Both UDOT and Ogden City will be working in the canyon in 2020 to finish projects that were delayed this year.
UDOT extended a nearly $6 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon into next year after a pre-construction inspection of a house located 30 feet from a bridge showed that the home’s foundation could be severely damaged from vibrations created during construction activities.
The state was forced to purchase the 112-year-old home, which is near the Gray Cliff Lodge. UDOT plans to demolish the house.
An Ogden City water metering project in the canyon will also be extended into 2020.