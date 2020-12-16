OGDEN — As work wraps up on one multimillion-dollar road project in Ogden, city officials are seeking funds to begin another one early next year.
Ogden City Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city administration is proposing an amendment to Ogden's 2021 budget that would allocate about $4.9 million to fund a reconstruction of 26th Street from Wall Avenue to Washington Boulevard, along with additional improvements north of 26th Street on Grant Avenue.
Most of the money for the project (just over $4 million) will come from the Weber Area Council of Government's transportation fund, Stout said.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the proposed project on 26th Street will involve repaving the section of road and will also include improvements to sidewalks and landscaping and the addition of new bike lanes, street lighting and storm drain facilities. The project will also coordinate with some transit changes expected to come with the arrival of the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit project.
Much of the work is aimed at getting the street ready for an anticipated boost in usage tied to a fledgling development project in the area.
Earlier this month, Ogden’s Redevelopment Agency board signed off on a measure that involves the city transferring a piece of land at 26th Street between Grant and Lincoln avenues to JF Capital. As part of the agreement, the Centerville-based development firm will reconstruct the now vacant property into a mixed-used site consisting of hospitality, commercial, retail, office and multi-family housing.
Ogden’s Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development Brandon Cooper said the development site, which was once home to the large Hostess and Wonder Bread factory, is to eventually include nearly 300 residential units on top of what could be as much as 63,000 square feet of retail space. Office space and a boutique hotel with about 100 rooms will also be part of the project, along with a new 754-stall parking structure.
Anderson said deferring the project would worsen traffic congestion, increase risk for accidents and allow for further degradation the roadway.
"We've had some issues in the past," Anderson said of the road. "We had a storm sewer line collapse due to the weight of the buses over off of 26th and Grant Avenue. We've got some utility work to do, some coordination with the power company, the gas company."
Anderson said construction on the project is expected to begin by the end of March 2021.
Ogden recently finished another multimillion-dollar roadway project on a city street earlier this month. After nearly 10 months of work, the city wrapped up the heavy lifting on a $7 million overhaul of 20th Street between Washington Boulevard and Quincy Avenue. As part of the project, the city improved intersections and sidewalks on the street and changed the street’s grade so it matches the elevation of its cross streets. There’s still some minor housekeeping details to be finished on the project, but Anderson said the major east-west corridor is mostly clear of construction and open to all traffic.
Ogden Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said a public hearing on the 26th Street-related budget amendment will be held Jan. 19, 2021.