OGDEN — Construction on a total overhaul of 26th Street through downtown Ogden begins Tuesday.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the project involves repaving the street between Washington Boulevard and Wall Avenue and will also include improvements to sidewalks and landscaping and the addition of new bike lanes, street lighting and storm drain facilities. The project will also coordinate with some transit changes expected to come with the arrival of the city’s bus rapid transit project. Mainline construction on the $120 million BRT is scheduled to begin April 13.
According to a press release from the city, no construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Through the duration of the project, no on-street parking will be allowed on the stretch of 26th Street, including on weekends.
Access to businesses in the area will remain ope,n and for those looking to get to the Ogden Municipal Building parking lot, they will have to enter from Kiesel Avenue via 27th Street.
New gas, water, power and communications utility will be installed as part of the project, and any planned utility outages will be announced with at least 48 hours’ notice. Due to the condition of old lines, some emergency shutoffs may occur without notice.
The project is scheduled to conclude sometime in the fall. For up to date construction information, call the city’s project hotline at 801-252-6703 or send an email to marty.asay@wcg.us.
Much of the work on 26th Street is geared toward preparing the street for an anticipated boost in usage expected to come with an emerging development project centered around the city’s municipal block.
Late last year, Ogden’s Redevelopment Agency board signed off on a measure that involves the city transferring a piece of land at 26th Street between Grant and Lincoln avenues to JF Capital. As part of the agreement, the Centerville-based development firm will reconstruct the now vacant property into a mixed-used site consisting of hospitality, commercial, retail, office and multi-family housing.
Once home to the large Hostess and Wonder Bread factory, the site is planned to eventually include nearly 300 residential units on top of what could be as much as 63,000 square feet of retail space. Office space and a boutique hotel with about 100 rooms will also be part of the project, along with a new 754-stall parking structure.
That project is part of the city’s Continental Community Reinvestment Area. Located inside a six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard and 25th and 27th streets, the Continental CRA will use tax increment financing to help fund a host of redevelopment projects. TIF works by freezing the tax valuation for all taxable properties inside a specific area of land that the city has tabbed for reinvestment. For a certain amount of time or up to a certain dollar amount, future increases in property tax revenue are used in the redevelopment effort, an oft-used development incentive.
Other potential redevelopment sites include the Weber County Jail, the Ogden Justice Court and the Salvation Army, Bank of Utah and American Linen buildings. Project expenditures for the CRA could total as much as $236.2 million.
Anderson has said deferring the 26th Street project would worsen traffic congestion, increase risk for accidents and allow for further degradation of the roadway.
Ogden’s City Council approved an amendment to the city’s 2021 budget last December, allocating $4.9 million to fund the 26th Street reconstruction. Most of the money for the project — just over $4 million — came from the Weber Area Council of Government’s transportation fund, according to council documents.