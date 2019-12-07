OGDEN — Free ridership on Ogden and Layton downtown trolleys will continue for at least another year.
Earlier this week the Utah Transit Authority Board approved sponsored fare agreements with both of the cities — contracts that require the municipalities to reimburse UTA for 25% percent of the total operating cost of the routes.
According to UTA Board documents, it costs $289,313 a year to operate the route in Ogden. Under the agreement, the city will pay UTA $72,328 for the service. The yearly cost to operate the trolley in Layton is $636,631, which means the city will reimburse UTA $159,158.
The trolleys in Ogden and Layton are customized buses designed to resemble a 20th century cable car. Red, with gold and green trim, the trolleys are manufactured by the Gillig Corporation. The vehicles have solid oak seats and brass stanchions which according to the Gillig website, “combines classic trolley appeal with the quality and contemporary features of our standard transit bus.”
While the cities contribute to the service, the routes were made possible in large part by the Proposition 1 ballot measure. The measure, which was passed by voters in November 2015, provides counties that approved it with annual dollars for road projects, sidewalks, bike and pedestrian paths, and increased mass transit service. The local-option tax was on the ballot in 17 of Utah’s 29 counties, passing in 10.
The Ogden route runs every 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The service originates from the Ogden FrontRunner Station, 2350 Wall Ave. and circulates around the downtown area, stopping at places like 25th Street, the Ogden Municipal Building, Ogden’s The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and The Junction.
Andres Colman, a regional general manager at UTA, said the Ogden trolley has had more than 11,000 riders since it debuted in August.
“We don’t have a baseline to measure it against — it’s an entirely new route,” Colman said. “But we’re quite excited and happy with the results so far.”
Colman said ridership has grown every month since the route began, with highest numbers seen on Saturdays.
The Layton trolley makes stops every 30 minutes, between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The route runs between the Clearfield and Layton FrontRunner stations and serves nearby hotels and restaurants, the Layton Hills Mall, the Davis Hospital and Medical Center, the Tanner Clinic, the Utah Department of Workforce Services and the Davis Conference Center.
During last 12 months, the service has had 128,000 riders, Colman said, up 14% from previous 12-month period.