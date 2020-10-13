LAYTON — A longtime Davis County landmark is gone.
The familiar old Layton water tower, which for decades stood prominently at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and U.S. 89 on the eastern edge of town, was removed Monday by the Utah Department of Transportation — a necessity, the state says, driven by the $490 million ongoing reconstruction of the highway.
"If you've driven through this area, you know this is a landmark," said Zach Whitney, UDOT senior communications manager. "But this project is changing the landscape of this area."
As part of the project, UDOT is widening the highway from four lanes to six, between Farmington and State Route 193 in Layton. Signalized cross-street intersections will be eliminated and new interchanges added at 200 North in Kaysville, 400 North in Fruit Heights, and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton. The state will also build two overpasses, crossing over Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville. The plan also includes new side roads, pedestrian bridges, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements.
There are 35 different utility owners on or next to the highway and the project team will relocate over 150 miles of utilities before the reconstruction is finished.
Whitney said the project is scheduled to conclude sometime in 2023.
"We've already relocated over 100 miles of utilities, and this is part of that," Whitney said. "We needed to take (the tower) out because (it's) in the way of the new interchange that's going to be here at Oak Hills. We're going to build a bridge that goes over 89, and where the water tower is is part of the on-ramp."
Stuart Adams, a 65-year-old, lifelong resident of Layton and current Republican member of the Utah Senate, said he's not exactly sure how long the water tower stood at its Oak Hills and U.S. 89 location, but it's been there as long as he can remember.
"I think this water tower has probably been here before I was born," Adams said. "I remember hiking by it as I hiked up Adams Canyon, looking down on it. It's been here a long, long time. It was painted once with an advertisement for the Surf N' Swim. I remember that on the side of it. Anybody that asked where Layton was, if they came on 89, you'd say, 'Just turn at the water tank.' Everybody recognized it as a landmark, and you see this landmark go down — the one thing that's consistent is change."
Adams, who has served as a member of the Utah Transportation Commission, said U.S. 89 is in dire need of an upgrade — historic water tower or not. He said the highway has been a regular traffic nightmare during peak commute times. According to UDOT’s environmental study on the project, the road is currently operating at failing conditions and, by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%.
"This project is essential for mobility, and mobility is so important to our quality of life," Adams said. "As we see our community grow, it's really important that we continue to maintain mobility."
Layton Mayor Joy Petro said while it will be odd not seeing the longtime beacon while driving along the highway, like Adams, she thinks the state's project is a fundamental necessity to keep her city moving.
"We're in a historical year — Layton turned 100 this year," Petro said. "So it's ironic the tank is coming down on our 100th anniversary, but the beauty about this is to show how much progress we're making."