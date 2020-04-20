OGDEN — The effort to slow the spread COVID-19 has produced many negatives — shuttered businesses, layoffs, missed graduations and canceled sporting events, to name just a few.
But at least one consequence of the state's response to the pandemic is likely to be seen as universally positive: There's a lot less traffic on Utah roads.
New data from the Utah Department of Transportation shows traffic volume on Interstate 15 and other high-capacity roads through Northern Utah is significantly lower than normal. According to the data, which has been posted to the department's website, traffic on Riverdale Road near 700 West (an area home to one of Weber County's biggest commercial districts) began taking a major dip on March 17, the day after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert initiated a "soft" closure of all Utah public schools, K-12.
According to the UDOT report, Riverdale Road traffic on March 17 dropped 15% from what the average daily number was between Feb. 18 and March 5. The decline continued until reaching a low point on April 1, when traffic volume on the road dropped 35% from what the average daily number was between mid-February and early March. Since April Fool's Day, there have been small shifts upward, but as of Thursday, April 16, traffic was still down 30%.
Other high-usage roads in Utah tell the same story.
On Harrison Boulevard near 42nd Street, which is immediately south of Weber State University's main campus, the drop was even more significant.
On March 13, WSU shut down all in-person classes. On March 16, the school closed student access to its Stewart Library, Shepherd Union Building and Stromberg fitness complex. By March 17, all computer labs and testing centers closed as well, effectively shutting down the campus.
According to the UDOT data, on March 17 traffic on Harrison Boulevard dropped 49% from the mid-February through early March average measure. Vehicle numbers continued to fall daily on the road but didn't reach a low point until last week, when on Wednesday, April 15, traffic was down 70%.
UDOT used a slightly different time period when measuring I-15, using day-of-the-week averages between Jan. 1 and March 10, but steep declines are found there too.
For example, northbound traffic on the freeway near Legacy Parkway dropped about 27% on March 18, which translated into about 21,000 fewer vehicles during an average Wednesday this year, prior to social distancing. The low point came on April 5, when traffic was down 58%, or 36,000 fewer cars, from a typical Sunday.
Actual numbers on the local roads weren't immediately available.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the state is still working to accurately interpret the data, but it clearly suggests that a significant number of people in Northern Utah are adhering to social distances measures by driving less and working from home.
"There's some people that probably think the numbers should be even lower, some might think they're too low," Gleason said. "But it is encouraging that a pretty large number of people are taking the governor's social distancing guidelines seriously."
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, who's long been an advocate of alternative means of transportation and famously rode his bike to work every day in 2014, said the pandemic could ultimately cause permanent changes in the way people commute.
"With people basically being forced to (telecommute), I think a lot of employers are going to be measuring what they do," the mayor said. "People are seeing that it can work and it can work well. That, in turn, could take some cars off of the roads. I know we've heard from some big office developers that it might be time to rethink things a little bit, in terms of the traditional big office."
Gleason said the decrease in traffic has had some positive impacts on construction work, allowing the transportation department to extend lane closures on large projects.
"We don't really know what the long-term impacts will be, in terms of project timelines," Gleason said. "But right now we're able to keep lanes closed longer because the major delays you'd typically have just aren't happening when there is 50% less traffic."