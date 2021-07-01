OGDEN — With a collective pent up desire to travel after more than a year of COVID-19, Utah Department of Transportation officials say roads this holiday weekend are primed to be busy.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason says the transportation department is recommending that drivers plan ahead for traffic delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday and Monday due to increased holiday travel over the Independence Day weekend.
Gleason said UDOT traffic engineers expect delays on Friday of up to 30 minutes on northbound Interstate 15 through Davis County from 3-7 p.m., and up to 20 minutes on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County from 3:30-7 p.m. On Monday, the state says delays for return trips could reach 10 minutes on southbound I-15 in Davis County from 12-4 p.m.
UDOT will suspend construction on most projects over the weekend, Gleason said, opening all lanes of traffic to help reduce delays. But in some work zones, ongoing restrictions will continue through the weekend where they are needed to maintain safety or accommodate ongoing construction.
Three of those projects are in Northern Utah.
Gleason said I-15 will continue to have lane splits in both directions near Clearfield. The splits allow crews to work in the median of the freeway. The speed limit on the stretch of I-15 has been reduced to 60 miles per hour. UDOT is widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Construction is scheduled to conclude this fall.
State Route 39, through the Ogden Canyon, will continue to be reduced to one lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal, near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Gleason said delays of 15 minutes or more are typical, so drivers should consider an alternate route for traveling to Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden and other Upper Ogden Valley destinations. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and construction is expected to continue through fall.
I-84 will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan and Henefer over the weekend. The restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through July while crews complete pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.
For travelers headed south, S.R. 276 at Lake Powell, which is UDOT’s Lake Powell ferry, and connects Bullfrog and Hall’s Crossing, isn't operating because water levels are too low. Drivers should use S.R. 95 as an alternate. There is currently no expected date when ferry operations will resume.
Gleason also said Utah’s national and state parks and all outdoor recreation areas will experience heavier-than-normal visitation. He said travelers should plan ahead for delays and heavy traffic on roads near such hot spots, especially U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, U.S. 191 near Moab and S.R. 9 near Zion National Park.
Despite rising gas prices, the American Automobile Association says nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel over the Independence Day weekend, which according to AAA would be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. AAA says that compared to last year's numbers, 40% more people will hit the road in 2021 for the July 4 holiday.