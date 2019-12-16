Police lights
Photo supplied AdobeStock

MORGAN COUNTY — One person is dead and another was injured after a rollover crash Monday morning in Morgan County. 

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover that occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 106, according to a tweet from the agency.

One person "sustained fatal injuries" and was killed, while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Drivers in the area should expect minor delays. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!