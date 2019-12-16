MORGAN COUNTY — One person is dead and another was injured after a rollover crash Monday morning in Morgan County.
Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover that occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 106, according to a tweet from the agency.
One person "sustained fatal injuries" and was killed, while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect minor delays.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.