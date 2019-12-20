CLEARFIELD — Police in Clearfield have made public the name of a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday morning.
Authorities have identified the woman killed as Calista Taylor, a 20-year-old Clearfield resident, according to a press release from the Clearfield Police Department.
Police were sent to the intersection of 700 South and a northbound off-ramp from Interstate 15 after reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at 6:41 a.m. Thursday morning.
First responders found that Taylor was reportedly hit by a pick-up truck. She was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the Davis Hospital and Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
The man who was driving the pick-up stayed at the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement. There are crosswalks at the intersection where the crash occurred, and as of Thursday morning, police say they are working to find out whether the crash occurred when Taylor was in the crosswalk.
On Thursday, police said that the driver of the pick-up truck had not been cited or charged in connection with the crash.