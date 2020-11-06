ROY — A busy Interstate 15 interchange will be completely shut down this weekend.
Utah Department of Transportation Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said the northbound I-15 on-ramp at 5600 South in Roy will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as part of the state’s ongoing I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project. Whitney said crews will be installing a storm drain at the location.
According to UDOT traffic data, the interchange carries an average of about 115,000 vehicles per day. During the weekend closure, traffic will be detoured to Riverdale Road and I-84 to enter northbound I-15. Motorists should plan on delays and allow extra time for the detour, or to use alternate routes.
Crews are working to widen I-15 and extend the Express Lanes in both directions from Layton to Riverdale. Ongoing since 2019, the I-15 work has regularly necessitated closures on the busy stretch of freeway.
UDOT says the project will improve traffic flow and reduce delays along I-15, while updating aging infrastructure on local streets.
Crews are widening I-15 to four lanes in both directions by adding the Express Lanes between Hill Field Road in Davis County and Riverdale Road in Weber County. The new lanes are designed to encourage carpooling and improve traffic flow. As part of the project, several bridges over the freeway are being rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced.
Work on the project began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.