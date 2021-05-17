ROY — Roy officials have debated the future of the land around the FrontRunner station in the city among themselves.
They’ve heard from Utah Transit Authority officials, notably Beth Holbrook, one of three members of the UTA Board of Trustees, the body that helps lead the transit agency.
Now they want more feedback from the public on the future of the area, largely vacant except for the rail line but eyed as a growth spot in the years to come as UTA seeks to bolster FrontRunner ridership. A town hall-style meeting on proposed new zoning and development standards for the area is set for Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., to be held at the Southwest Branch library at 2039 W. 4000 South in Roy.
Officials will offer a presentation on the subject, the history behind plans to develop the land. “Then (we’ll) just listen to the input, get their ideas, hear some suggestions,” Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy said. “We’re really just looking for a good dialogue, hopefully civil.”
It could be a potentially touchy subject, though, at least for some. Holbrook said UTA, broadly speaking, seeks higher-density housing in the area, in part to create a potential pool of FrontRunner users, which would mean more neighbors for those already living in the residential areas abutting the sector. She told city leaders when she met with them on May 4 that UTA would like to see perhaps 50 or more units an acre allowed in the area. That figure, though, remains subject to debate and discussion.
“We want to work on something that can really address the need of housing and still reflect your own community,” she told city officials.
The future development guidelines on about 50 acres in all are up for debate, stretching roughly from the 4400 South corridor northeasterly past the FrontRunner station to Hinckley Drive. The private sector owns much of the land, but UTA owns around 18 acres of the total, which Dandoy said gives them say in the matter. “Bottom line is, they have a right,” he said.
Broadly, officials have spoken about permitting a mix of development — apartments, townhomes and commercial properties, perhaps. It’s a discussion that’s happening up and down the FrontRunner line as UTA officials seek development of the land around the commuter rail’s varied stations that have yet to be developed. Officials in Clearfield recently drafted the outlines of a plan governing development around the station there that call for a mix of office and commercial space and up to 1,000 residential units. Ogden officials, too, have been discussing the future around the Ogden station.
Though Dandoy is hoping community members and leaders can soon reach accord on zoning changes, that doesn’t mean development would necessarily follow in short order. UTA officials are also in the process of double-tracking some sections of the FrontRunner line to augment train speed and prevent delays, which will likely be a more immediate focus.
“I don’t think we’ll see anything for a couple years,” Dandoy said.
Nevertheless, it’s a big topic. With Utah’s population expected to boom in the years to come, particularly along the Wasatch Front, all the new people will need housing and a way to get around without overwhelming the already congested road network. “The bottom line is, how do you deal with that traffic, with that kind of population growth, unless you do some mass transit,” he said.