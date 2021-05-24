OGDEN — State transportation officials say conditions are rife to create a perfect storm of traffic this Memorial Day weekend.
The Utah Department of Transportation will be working on 185 projects across the state in 2021, the vast majority of which have already begun, with a value of $3.45 billion. Many of the projects — like the West Davis Corridor, the reconstruction of U.S. 89 and work on Interstate 15 through Weber and Davis counties — span multiple years.
But while many of the state's projects will be put on hold with all lanes open for travel over the Memorial Day weekend, restrictions on other projects, including several in Northern Utah, will remain in place.
That fact coupled with an expected surge in 2021 travel as people look to return to pre-COVID-19 lifestyles, will likely make this weekend's road trips take significantly longer than normal.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said state traffic engineers expect delays on Friday of up to 20 minutes between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on southbound I-15 through Salt Lake County and 20 minute delays from 4-7 p.m. on northbound I-15 through Davis County. On Monday, delays for return trips could reach 20 minutes from 2:30-7:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 near Nephi and from 1-8 p.m. on westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
And for commuters staying around Northern Utah, restrictions on several projects will continue through the weekend, Gleason said, to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction.
Gleason said motorists should expect restrictions on I-15 in Clearfield, where all travel lanes will be open, but lane splits are in place on both directions of the freeway. The configuration allows crews to work in the median of the freeway, Gleason said, and the speed limit on the section of I-15 has been reduced to 60 mph. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale, a project that's been ongoing for two years and scheduled to finish this fall.
State Route 39 through the Ogden Canyon will continue to be reduced to one travel lane, with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. Gleason said the state is seeing delays of a minimum of 15 minutes there, so drivers should consider alternate routes for traveling to and from the Upper Ogden Valley. Crews are rebuilding the mid-canyon bridge, and construction is expected to continue through fall.
Gleason said I-84 near Morgan is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan and Henefer, a restriction that will remain in place over the holiday and 24 hours a day through July. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.
According to a new report from GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States, with more people vaccinated and the economy reopening across much of the country, 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31%.
With more vehicles expected to flood the road this weekend, Gleason said drivers should be cautious behind the wheel and "do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving."
Elsewhere in the Northern reaches of the state, UDOT has opened the Monte Cristo Highway, which does not have any travel restrictions.