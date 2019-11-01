OGDEN — Funding has been approved to study a Weber County road project that is likely to garner major interest from Northern Utah commuters.
Weber County’s approved Local Transportation Fund for 2019 includes $1.85 million to study building an overpass that would span over the Union Pacific railroad tracks on 12th Street. The study was recommended by the Weber Area Council of Governments and the money to pay for it is set to be programmed in the 2022-2023 time frame.
Mark Johnson, Ogden City chief administrative officer, said the city has backed the study and coordinated with both the county and WACOG to procure funding.
“It’s something that’s been needed for a long time,” Johnson said. “I know people get frustrated when they get stuck there.”
One of Ogden’s main commercial corridors, 12th Street is among Weber County’s busiest east-west roads. Motorists use the road to access Interstate 15, the Ogden Canyon and recreation opportunities in the Upper Ogden Valley. The road is also the main entry point into the Business Depot Ogden, a business park with more than 6,000 employees.
According to traffic statistics from UDOT, an average of 23,000 vehicles traveled through the 12th Street and Washington Boulevard intersection daily in 2016. More than 35,000 vehicles passed through the 12th Street and Wall Avenue intersection daily, with 31,000 cars driving near the I-15 on-ramp every day.
As busy as the road is, congestion really becomes a problem when trains pass over the road. Traffic is known to back up significantly at the UP tracks, often times for more than 15 minutes.
House Bill 205, which would have mandated that railroad switching operations last no more than 15 minutes if they occur on roads that average traffic of more than 5,000 vehicles per day or when at least five cars are waiting to cross in either direction, failed during the 2019 Utah legislative session.
Johnson said there are currently no cost estimates for the potential overpass.
“That’s something we’d hope to find out during the study,” he said.
Johnson said the section of 12th Street at question is a state road, so the Utah Department of Transportation would be involved in the study and ultimately be responsible for construction of the overpass.
“It’s a long process (to get the structure built),” he said. “Right now we’re at the beginning of that process.”
