OGDEN — A special groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited bus rapid transit system was held Tuesday — a culmination of sorts — which local leaders said was inspired by an atmosphere of collaboration and persistence.
The ceremonial shovels in dirt featured officials from the Utah Transit Authority, Ogden City, Weber State University, McKay-Dee Hospital, Weber County and other entities, and took place in front of WSU's Browning Center.
The $120 million BRT project has been discussed in various forms for more than 20 years.
"When I started this project 22 years ago, we were exploring running a gondola from downtown Ogden to Snowbasin ski resort," said UTA Project Manager Hal Johnson. "As the years passed, we explored many ideas like streetcars or express buses, but the best option was always bus rapid transit."
An Ogden/WSU transit study began in November 2004, which initially involved the streetcar system Johnson spoke of. That option, which would have required much more infrastructure than the BRT, was ultimately determined to be too expensive. When the BRT iteration was solidified as the final solution, the team of local entities got to work to acquire the massive funding that would be needed to pull the project off.
In May of last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would contribute $65 million toward the project through the Small Starts grant. A prerequisite local funding match for the project was finalized in August 2018 when Weber County agreed to contribute $5 million to the project and UTA committed $7 million from its Proposition 1 quarter-cent sales tax reserve.
The Weber Area Council of Governments had previously approved $2.5 million for the project, with the Wasatch Front Regional Council and UTA committing $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively. Those contributions, along with certain right-of-way donations from Ogden City, made the project eligible for the FTA grant.
"The planning ... takes much longer than the construction," UTA Executive Director Carolyn Gonot said Tuesday.
The BRT will feature a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, WSU and the hospital. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
According to the UTA project brief, stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction, several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital. UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook said the system will feature all-electric buses, and stops at stations will be every every 10 to 15 minutes on weekday and about every 15 to 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays. All fares on the system will be free for the first three years of operation.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, WSU President Brad Mortensen and former university president and current Utah state Sen. Ann Millner all praised the collaborative spirit and persistence it took to make the project a reality.
Caldwell, who was a student at WSU, said parking has increasingly become hard to come by since he was a Wildcat in the 1990s. He said the BRT will help ease congestion on and around the university, improve mobility and air quality, and spur millions of dollars with of "economic opportunity."
"This is a generational project that will impact Ogden and Weber State University for decades to come," the mayor said Tuesday.
UTA officials say the BRT should be operating by late 2023.