HARRISVILLE — A major reconstruction of Larsen Lane is scheduled to begin Monday.
On Feb. 24, Harrisville City will start a project to reconstruct and widen the heavily traveled northern Weber County road. Initial construction activity will include shoulder work and utility relocations, according to Jacqui Jiminez, a transportation consultant working with the city.
Jiminez said intermittent lane closures are expected as soon as construction begins and commuters should expect delays. The project is slated to be finished in August and a full closure of the road is estimated to begin sometime in mid-April.
Larsen Lane will close to all through traffic for about two months. Notifications will be sent to businesses, residents and commuters prior to the closure. For construction updates, call 855-740-8740 or email larsenlanewidening@gmail.com. During construction, commuters should use North Street and 2nd Street as alternate routes.
Larsen Lane provides an important connection between three busy state-owned roads in Weber County: north Washington Boulevard (400 North), U.S. 89 and Wall Avenue.
According to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation, the road sees an average of about 10,000 vehicles per day. About 30,000 cars pass along Washington Boulevard every day where the road intersects with Larsen Lane. Further west, 15,000 daily vehicles travel on Wall Avenue just south of the Larsen Lane intersection.
During the past half decade or so, many homes have been built in a new subdivision just north of Larsen Lane. Vehicles turning left into the subdivision often cause traffic to back up to U.S. 89 because there is no shoulder room on either side of the road.
According to a Harrisville City flyer, the upcoming project will extend the life of the road and add new drainage and utility systems, new bike lanes, wider shoulders, a center turn lane with a median at the east intersection, updated pedestrian ramps and new sidewalks, curb and gutters.
Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional work on weekends.