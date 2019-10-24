Interstate 15 crash Ogden 10-24
OGDEN — A crash on Interstate 15 caused significant backups for drivers in Weber County Thursday afternoon. 

Officials at the Utah Department of Transportation indicated a crash closed the right three lanes of the interstate's southbound lanes. 

Drivers experienced heavy delays between Ogden and Clearfield as law enforcement officials cleared the lanes. 

Corporal Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said around 3:40 p.m. that police officials were still trying to clear the crash scene. 

Battenfield said that one woman had to be extricated from her vehicle, and a medical helicopter took her to a local hospital, which caused. However, he said that the woman is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. 

All southbound lanes were reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m., allowing commuters to flow freely down the interstate. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

