OGDEN — Concerns over the structural integrity of a nearly 112-year-old home in the Ogden Canyon will extend a transportation department project there by a year and add nearly $1 million to its cost.
In April, the Utah Department of Transportation began a $4.7 million bridge rehabilitation and replacement project through the canyon, aiming to replace one bridge and rehabilitate two others on State Route 39, the canyon road.
The bridges are located near the west end of the canyon, near the Grey Cliff Lodge and at the east end of the canyon, near Pineview Reservoir. The bridge near Grey Cliff is the lone bridge scheduled to be replaced.
The state had initially planned to have the project finished by October of this year, but a pre-construction inspection of a house located 30 feet away from the Gray Cliff bridge revealed that the home’s foundation could be severely damaged from vibrations created during construction activities. The home, which is located at 516 Ogden Canyon along the banks of the Ogden River, was built in 1908 and has a stone foundation.
UDOT Director of Project Development Kris Peterson said a structural condition assessment of the house was conducted and it was confirmed that foundation damage is highly probable if UDOT were to move forward with the bridge replacement.
“In this case, the building was clearly questionable,” Peterson said. “The contractor looked at that building and said ‘I gotta do pile driving next to this? I’m not gonna do this.’”
Under the circumstances, Peterson said UDOT decided the best course of action would be to purchase the property, relocate the homeowners and demolish the house.
“We thought of several options,” he said. “But we thought the right thing to do was ... purchase this building at fair market value.”
According to Weber County property records, the home is owned by Valerie Schafer. UDOT project manager Tom Roylance said the homeowner “understands the situation” and was willing to let the state purchase the property.
On Friday, the Utah Transportation Commission approved a funding infusion of $900,000 for the project, bringing its total cost to $5.6 million. The additional funds will pay for the acquisition and demolition of the property, the relocation of the owner, structural condition assessment costs and project delay costs.
The canyon road provides an important link between the Upper Ogden Valley and greater Ogden metro area. The road is heavily used by those seeking outdoor recreational opportunities at places like Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Pineview and Causey reservoirs and more.
UDOT says the bridge project is designed to improve safety in the canyon and prepare for additional, future improvements to the road.
The state has repaved asphalt and repaired potholes at the bridge near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, while doing the same for the bridge near Pineview. Work on the two bridges will extend their lives by 20 years, the state says.
As for the Grey Cliff bridge replacement, UDOT install a new, wider bridge with 10 foot shoulders. The new bridge, which UDOT says will last at least 75 years, will also include improved site distance.
Roylance said UDOT plans to start construction next summer.