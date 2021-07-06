OGDEN — Hundreds of potential transportation projects worth billions of dollars are now open for public scrutiny.
The Wasatch Front Regional Council, Utah’s metropolitan planning arm, is eyeing more than $3 billion worth of pressing transportation projects — including significant and expansive work in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties — that could be funded during the next six years.
The potential projects are part of the state’s 2022-2027 Transportation Improvement Program. According to a press release from the WFRC, the projects were selected with cooperation from the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority and have determined the most needed to improve mobility, strengthen the economy and enhance quality of life along the Wasatch Front.
Projects in the program include roadway, transit, bicycle and pedestrian projects.
A public comment period on the draft TIP is open now and runs through July 31. Citizens will be able to provide input on the proposed projects by using an interactive map at wfrc.org/tip-2022-2027-draft/ or by attending one of two upcoming open houses. The first meeting is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 13 at the Salt Lake Intermodal Center, 300 S. 600 West, Salt Lake City. The second meeting will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Ogden Intermodal Center, 2350 Wall Ave., in Ogden.
Transportation officials will be available at both events to answer questions and take comments, according to the WFRC release.
Projects on the list cover a host of transportation improvements, varying significantly in size, dollar amount and stage of development. For example, the plan includes projects like the construction of a new, $96 million interchange on Interstate 15 at 24th Street. As I-15 and 24th Street are presently configured, motorists can reach 24th Street only from northbound I-15, and they can access only the southbound side of the freeway from 24th Street. Motorists cannot enter northbound I-15 from 24th Street, nor can southbound I-15 motorists exit at 24th Street. Ogden City officials have said the interchange project is another necessity, work that would greatly benefit the West Ogden development and Ogden’s downtown area.
The list also includes less expansive and less expensive items like new traffic signals and pedestrian trails and sidewalk reconstructions that would cost less than $100,000. Transit projects range from a new park-and-ride facility in Brigham City, to paying for design work for a potential bus rapid transit connection between Farmington and Salt Lake City. Bicycle and pedestrian projects include new multi-use paths in communities like South Weber and "Safe Routes to School" projects in Layton and Roy.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we are learning just how adaptable and poised for success our region and state are," WFRC Chair Jeff Silvestrini said in a statement. "Our transportation system — including roads, transit, sidewalks, paths and bike lanes — is part of the strong foundation from which we will build our successful future."
Projects in the plan are funded with federal, state and local dollars.