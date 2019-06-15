FARMINGTON — The wave of Utah’s transportation future has debuted in Farmington.
The Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Utah Transit Authority, has launched their new “Autonomous Shuttle Pilot Project” — a program that features a robotic vehicle that will travel to different communities throughout the state over the next year.
The vehicle began serving Station Park, Farmington’s large retail hub, on June 13. Anne Williams, a consultant for UDOT, said the shuttle will operate from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays through July 6. After Station Park, the shuttle will move to different communities throughout Utah for the next year.
In Station Park, the shuttle follows a predetermined route with three designated stops: the UTA Frontrunner Station, Station Park’s main shopping area and in front of the Nike Factory Store.
The vehicle has no driver, steering wheel, or pedals and is completely electric. It operates at up to 15 miles per hour and can hold up to 12 passengers. It is equipped with a full range of sensors to react in real-time to other vehicles, pedestrians any obstacles in its path.
Miller said during the pilot program, a shuttle “host” — a real live, human being — will be on the vehicle at all times. If that seems to defeat the purpose of an autonomous vehicle, Miller says it does, but as the populace becomes more familiar with the technology, future ventures likely wouldn’t include such a thing.
“There will always be a live person on board, an engineer who can override the system at any time,” she said. “That’s mainly to make sure customers feel comfortable.”
Lisa Miller, UDOT’s Outreach and Growth manager, said the shuttle is made by the French tech company Easy Mile. Miller said UDOT and UTA put out a request for proposal in November, soliciting companies to bid on the program. Easy Mile, which also operates a U.S. headquarters office in Denver, came out on top.
Miller said UDOT and UTA are testing the technology to explore ways to improve transportation safety in Utah, namely by decreasing the possibility for human error. Miller said data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that human error is responsible for 94 percent of all crashes.
“There is so much variable when you bring in the human element,” Miller said. “We hope we can get as many people as possible familiar with this (driverless) technology, so they can see it’s very, very safe and efficient.”
The state also hopes to identify ways the technology can help increase mobility and access for transit users and people who are not able to drive. Miller said UTA is looking at the technology as a possible first-mile/last-mile solution. The first-mile/last-mile theory says that gaps of one mile or more between transit stops and destinations or starting points discourages potential transit riders. But when options like the autonomous shuttle is readily available to fill those gaps, the more likely people are to use transit.
The pilot program is scheduled to run until early 2020, Miller said. The shuttle will also serve the University of Utah, a Salt Lake City business park and the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. When the program is finished, the state will produce a report and begin looking at ways to apply the technology elsewhere in the transportation network.
Users during the pilot program are being asked to complete a short survey after their ride. The public can also take surveys on the technology at the program’s website, www.avshuttleutah.com.
“We really don’t know what the next phase will look like,” Miller said. “But we want people to come out and try it and give us their feedback. We’re going to see more of this in the future.”