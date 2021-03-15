OGDEN — Last year's disturbing trend of more traffic fatalities in Utah despite fewer vehicles on the roads hasn't faded into the background of 2021.
In fact, state transportation officials say, so far, this year is even worse. And so the Utah Department of Transportation, the state public safety department and Zero Fatalities Utah are all pleading with Utah motorists to do whatever they can to make roads safer.
UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said according to preliminary estimates, Utah traffic fatalities increased by 11%, to a total of 276 deaths, in 2020. Gleason said the stark number happened in spite of the amount of cars on the road decreasing by 13%. And the situation hasn't improved this year. As of Monday, 47 people have died on Utah’s roads so far in 2021. Last year, through the end of March, there were 46 traffic fatalities in Utah.
And the Beehive State isn't alone. In 2020, the number of miles driven on public roads reached its lowest point in nearly 20 years, yet there was an 8% increase in fatalities from the year before, according to the National Safety Council.
"This month marks the anniversary of a very interesting and troubled last year that saw a lot of twists and turns," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. "On our roads, we've experienced the unexpected as well. With less traffic, we would have expected to see less fatalities, but the exact opposite has happened."
Transportation officials can't exactly point to one root cause for the startling movement, but Utah's Commissioner of Public Safety Jess Anderson provided some data that can likely offer up some clues.
Anderson said Utah Highway Patrol speeding citations for motorists going 100 mph or more increased by a whopping 45% in 2020. He said citations given to drivers traveling on the wrong side of the road increased by 15%. Citations for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol went up 10%.
To help put a dent in those ugly numbers, Gleason said the state is launching a new media campaign, based on research that gives some insight into why Utahns behave the way they do behind the wheel. Gleason said the research shows conclusively that Utahns care about safety on the road, but it also reveals that motorists believe the dangerous decisions they make behind the wheel are acceptable.
"Because of this, they make excuses and little lies to justify those reckless behaviors," Gleason said. "But that overconfidence in our safety leads Utahns to make excuses to justify bad behavior."
Launching today on TV, radio, social media and online advertising, Gleason said the campaign’s underlying message is, "Our lies are costing lives."
"The truth is we need to look at our own behavior and be better drivers," Anderson said. "We can no longer justify that one text, or not driving the speed limit. One decision can change everything. Let’s all start now."
Braceras said that, nationally, bad behaviors contribute to 94% of all crashes. He said five deadly driving behaviors stand out: distracted driving, aggressive driving, drowsy driving, impaired driving and not wearing seat belts.
"If we all make just one small change, that will result in safer roads for all of us," Braceras said.