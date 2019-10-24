WASHINGTON TERRACE — A suspected impaired driver caused damage to numerous cars in Washington Terrace after a car crash early Thursday morning.
Around 1:55 a.m., police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Highway 89 near Lake Park Apartments, according to Lt. Courtney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan said a car was in the highway's southbound lanes when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest in the apartment complex's parking lot.
The driver suffered moderate injuries, including broken bones, and was taken to Ogden Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
A total of six cars in the apartment parking lot were damaged as a result of the crash, according to Ryan.
Impairment was suspected to be a factor in the crash, and Ryan said the driver has been cited for allegedly driving under the influence.