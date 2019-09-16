FARR WEST — A busy northern Weber County road and freeway access point will see lane closures over the next few weeks.
Paving work will ramp up on 2700 North in Farr West today, as the Utah Department of Transportation continues a $6.2 million project to improve traffic flow on the heavily used east-west road.
UDOT spokesman Vic Saunders said the paving will occur from noon to midnight daily in areas between 2200 West and U.S. Highway 89. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 2700 North, with sporadic lane shifts. Saunders said motorists who would normally travel on 2700 North should consider using alternates route because delays are expected. He said residents and businesses in the area can expect construction noise, vibration, increased equipment and vehicles during the activity.
The state is adding a new westbound lane on 2700 North between Interstate 15 and Farr West Elementary, a new eastbound lane on 2700 North between the freeway and Rulon White Boulevard, a raised median from I-15 to 1775 West, and dual left-turn lanes on 2000 West for commuters headed to eastbound 2700 North.
The project will also feature improved signal timing, new asphalt on 2700 North, updated signage and dual left-turn lanes to 2700 North on both sides of U.S. 89.
UDOT officials say the project will reduce delay in the area, improve access to I-15 and improve flow and safety at 2700 North intersections at 2000 West, I-15 and U.S. 89.