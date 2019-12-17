Morgan County fatal rollover 121619

MORGAN COUNTY — Police have identified a man killed a car crash Monday morning as a resident of Washington. 

The Utah Highway Patrol announced in a news release that the man killed was identified as Thomas L. Rasmussen, 64, of Hoquiam, Washington. 

Around 8:22 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile post 106 in Morgan County. 

A vehicle reportedly went off the road to the left before over-correcting to the right and rolling off the side of the roadway. Rasmussen was one of two people in the vehicle, and was ejected from the car during the crash. 

He later died at a local hospital. The other person in the car was a woman who suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

