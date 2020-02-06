FARMINGTON — The Utah Department of Transportation says its pending reconstruction of U.S. 89 through northern Davis County and southern Weber County will begin sometime in the spring, with construction extending into 2023.
The transportation department says traffic impacts are expected to be significant and the state has set up a website that will detail construction activities for both commuters and residents living in the path of the project.
“We recognize that U.S. 89 work will impact commuters differently than area residents,” reads the website, which can be found at www.udot.utah.gov/us89/.
Commuters and residents can sign up for regular email updates at the website, which will begin once major construction activities start in the spring.
As part of the U.S. 89 project, the road will be widened from four lanes to six, with signalized cross-street intersections eliminated and new interchanges added at 200 North in Kaysville, 400 North in Fruit Heights and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton. UDOT will also build two overpasses, crossing over Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville. The plan also includes new side roads, pedestrian bridges, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements.
UDOT says the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%.
Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road rise with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross-streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.
In March 2019, the Utah Transportation Commission approved a $200 million funding infusion for the project and earlier this year, the state transferred nearly $10 million from the West Davis Corridor fund to it. The project today is valued at over $480 million.
UDOT spokesman Vic Saunders said the state is beginning utility work in advance of the main U.S. 89 project in order to streamline construction. Saunders said there are 35 different utility owners on or next to the highway and the project team will relocate over 150 miles of utilities ahead of regular roadway construction.
Saunders said motorists can expect shoulder or lane closures on the frontage roads and side streets near U.S. 89.