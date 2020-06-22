TREMONTON — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun an $8 million reconstruction of Interstate 84 through Box Elder County, a project that figures to tie up traffic on the freeway through late fall.
UDOT Region One Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said the work will take place between Howell and State Road 102, near Tremonton, an approximately 15-mile stretch of the interstate. Construction began Monday, June 22, and is expected to last through late November.
Whitney said the project is intended to improve safety and extend the lifetime of the road surface. The work includes the removal and replacement of damaged concrete panels, the installation of concrete crash barriers and updated road signs.
During the project, I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, around the clock, in work zones of 5-mile segments. The normal 80 mph speed limit will be reduced to 70 mph and wide loads will be restricted to 12 feet in work zones. Active construction hours will be from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with adjusted holiday hours and some weekend work as needed. All freeway ramps in the area will remain open. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change, Whitney said.
According to UDOT's traffic website, all lanes of traffic will be open Independence Day weekend from July 3-5. The Granite Construction Co. was awarded the contract for the project, which is valued at $8.1 million.
I-84 is a major gateway in and out of Utah and sees significant truck traffic. According to Utah Transportation Commission documents, three major highways in the county — I-15, I-84 and U.S. 89/91 — accommodate between 17,000 and 20,000 trucks every day, with an additional 60,000 to 70,000 cars.
The project near Howell and Tremonton is one of many scheduled for the northern reaches of Utah over the next few years.
Respective studies on Main Street in Tremonton and northern I-84, from Tremonton to Snowville, are in motion. The state is looking at future needs on Main Street and will examine things like on-street parking and the construction of bike lanes. UDOT is looking to add climbing lanes, which are built to accommodate large, slower moving trucks, on the stretch of I-84.
The state is also planning to widen the I‐15 interchange at State Route 13 in Corinne. To accommodate an uptick in traffic, the project would not only widen the interchange, but lengthen the southbound on‐ramp and acceleration lane. UDOT has also planned a $10 million project to improve the pavement on I‐84 from the Idaho border to Snowville. In 2023, UDOT is planning for what could be a major reconstruction of U.S. 89 from Pleasant View to Perry.