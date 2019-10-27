UINTAH — The Utah Department of Transportation is expanding a multimillion dollar project to rebuild U.S. 89 through northern Davis County into Weber County.
The Utah Transportation Commission recently approved a deal that will allow UDOT to abandon a planned $2 million Interstate 84 bridge deck replacement project in Uintah. The $2 million is set to be transferred to the state’s large-scale U.S. 89 project, according to Ivan Hartle, the UDOT’s director of financial programming.
Valued at over $473 million, the project on U.S. 89 will widen the highway from four lanes to six, with signalized cross-street intersections eliminated and new interchanges added at 200 North in Kaysville, 400 North in Fruit Heights and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton.
UDOT will also build two overpasses, crossing over Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville. The plan also includes new side roads, pedestrian bridges, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements.
UDOT says the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%.
Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road have been rising with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.
With the $2 million funding infusion, UDOT will rehabilitate the two bridges over the Weber River on U.S. 89, Hartle said, which are approximately 0.2 miles south of the original project boundary.
The Uintah bridge project had been approved and funding, Hartle said, but UDOT recently completed a study that calls for a new interchange in the area, which would include replacing the bridge altogether. The bridge is located near the mouth of Weber Canyon.
A new interchange is needed to accommodate expected future growth, UDOT says. To address the immediate need on the bridge, UDOT performed some stop-gap measures on the structure, like pothole patching.
The U.S. 89 project was initially scheduled to start this year, but was delayed in part by a lawsuit. In April 2018, a grassroots group called “Residents’ Voices United on 89” filed the suit in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, asking the court to rule UDOT’s State Environmental Study on the project invalid and thereby halting construction on the project until another environmental review, conducted under National Environmental Policy Act requirements.
The lawsuit has since been resolved and UDOT plans to move forward with the project, though design refinements are still being made and a construction date has not yet been determined.