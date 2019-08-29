OGDEN — The transportation department says Utah residents trying to get out of town this Labor Day weekend should brace for delays.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said traffic engineers expect delays of up to 40 minutes Friday during evening commutes on southbound Interstate 15, through Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Gleason said heavy traffic is expected to begin by about 1 p.m. and and last until 7 p.m. In Davis County, delays of up to 20 minutes are expected for northbound I-15, from about 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Labor Day, delays for return trips could reach 20 minutes on northbound I-15 in Utah County, Gleason said. Congestion on Monday will start around 2 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m.
Construction on most UDOT projects will be suspended during the holiday weekend, with all lanes open to traffic. Where necessary, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place to ensure safety. Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:
I-15, Utah Technology Corridor: On I-15 in Lehi, lanes are split in a number of locations and the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour through the construction zone from State Route 92 to Main Street. Drivers should be alert when traveling through the project area and anticipate rough or uneven pavement.
I-15, Salt Lake County: Lane splits and shifts are in place at the I-15/I-215 interchange in Murray as part of the I-15 Southbound project. Drivers should expect congestion on the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-215 to southbound I-15.
I-70, Sevier County: I-70 is reduced to one lane in each direction between exit 7 and milepost 21. The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour through the work zone and drivers should plan for delays due to slow trucks climbing the hill.
Gleason said the Arizona Department of Transportation has reduced I-15 to one lane in each direction in the Virgin River Gorge area for bridge construction. He said Utah Drivers traveling to southern Nevada or California on I-15 should plan for delays there as well.