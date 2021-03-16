OGDEN — The Utah Department of Transportation is primed to begin a nearly $3 million resurfacing project on Washington Boulevard, starting in the heart of Ogden's downtown and extending south all the way to South Ogden.
UDOT Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said sometime this summer, the state will begin a project to improve the roadway surface of Washington between 26th Street in Ogden and 40th Street in South Ogden. According to a project brief from UDOT, the work involves restoring the pavement along the stretch of road by grinding up existing pavement and resurfacing it.
The UDOT brief says the work will make for smoother transitions at nearby cross streets. As part of the project, all utility manholes will be reconstructed and new ADA accessible pedestrian ramps will be installed. UDOT plans to do most of the work on the project at night, from about 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning, Monday through Saturday. Sunday work will happen during daytime hours.
Whitney said a contractor has not yet been selected for the project, but UDOT will begin advertising for it soon. Whitney said the state wants to finish the work before 2021 is over.
While the status of Ogden's Pioneer Day's Celebration is still uncertain due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Whitney said UDOT's construction work wouldn't interfere with the celebration's large parade, which typically attracts thousands of spectators to Washington Boulevard near Ogden's downtown. Whitney said work won't start before July 24 and is now tentatively scheduled to start some time in August.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the city has some upcoming utility work to complete in the vicinity of UDOT's project. This year, the city will also begin a $4.9 million reconstruction of 26th Street from Wall Avenue to Washington Boulevard, along with additional improvements north of 26th Street on Grant Avenue.
That project involves repaving the section of road and will also include improvements to sidewalks and landscaping and the addition of new bike lanes, street lighting and storm drain facilities. The project will also coordinate with some transit changes expected to come with the arrival of the Ogden bus rapid transit project. Much of the work is aimed at getting the street ready for an anticipated boost in usage tied to a fledgling development project in the area.
Anderson said neither the utility work nor the 26th Street project would interfere with potential Pioneer Day activities, including the parade.