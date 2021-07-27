OGDEN — The state transportation department is looking to develop a more robust active transportation system and is looking for the public’s help to decide the best way forward.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said the department wants the public’s help in understanding individual communities’ needs for things like more bike lanes, trails, multi-use paths, crosswalks and sidewalks to be built into state-owned road infrastructure.
Gleason said in an email that a public input process has now started and will be open through Aug. 28. He said information gathered through the process will help UDOT develop active transportation plans to “provide better access to trails and paths on state routes.”
Active transportation is human-powered transportation, and includes things like walking, biking, using a wheelchair or hand cycling. UDOT says the alternative to regular, vehicle-driven commuting and transit provides more options for people to access jobs, education and other services within their communities.
“For many people who are unable to drive, choose not to drive or don’t have regular access to a vehicle, active transportation facilities are vital networks for accessing jobs, school and other services,” Gleason said in the email.
Aside from providing a wider array of mobility choices, UDOT says active transportation facilities also improve safety for users, connect people to public transportation, promote physical activity, connect neighborhoods and communities, reduce road congestion and help the environment.
Gleason said the public can now provide input by visiting the project website at publicinput.com/udotplanning and respond to a short survey there. At the site, there is also an interactive map that allows participants to select a specific location, then add a comment about the area or suggest an improvement. The map also showcases planned and future active transportation projects.
Aside from the website, interested residents can also email comments to planning@utah.gov and can call 385-360-1900.
“Community input is essential in making sure we build projects the right way,” UDOT Active Transportation Manager Heidi Goedhart said. “At UDOT, our emphasis is to build a complete transportation system where people can choose how they travel.”
Gleason said the feedback the public provides will be used to inform internal processes, allocate funding and prioritize future projects.