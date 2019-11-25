FARMINGTON — The Utah Department of Transportation is finishing refinements to the West Davis Corridor route and will likely select a contractor to build the 19-mile, $750 million highway next fall.
According to a project update email from UDOT, right-of-way acquisitions for the road are ongoing and right-of-way preparation is happening in some areas. Since 2005, UDOT has purchased dozens of properties along several proposed routes that were identified in a 2001 study of the future highway.
The WDC project team has also been reviewing the project’s Environmental Impact Statement and updating noise studies, impact analyses, and other mitigation efforts. The state will make the updated information available to the public in the coming weeks.
UDOT will also hold a public meeting next month regarding two local road upgrades associated with the WDC.
The state wants to extend State Route 193 from 3000 West to 4500 West in West Point. UDOT says SR 193 will see an increased traffic demand as the WDC comes into service, putting additional stress on what is already one of the Top of Utah’s busiest east/west arterials.
The plan is to connect the road to the WDC near the extension at 4500 West. A connection there would link SR 193 to what will be the three major north/south routes in Northern Utah: the WDC, I-15 and U.S. Highway 89.
UDOT is planning to widen State Route 127 between 2000 West and the eventual WDC. The road (which is also know as Antelope Drive and 1700 South) is home to several businesses and large commercial retail centers. Several other upgrades to the road are included in the state’s proposal.
A public meeting on those projects is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Syracuse Arts Academy, 2893 West 1700 South, Syracuse.
After a seven-year environmental review process, the Federal Highway Administration granted final approval for WDC in October 2017.
The road will begin in Farmington, connecting with I-15 and the Legacy Parkway at Glovers Lane before terminating at 1800 North in West Point. The new freeway alternative will connect to existing state highways and city streets through six new interchanges. UDOT expects construction on the road begin in the spring of 2021.